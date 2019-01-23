CCpur shutdown to continue

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Jan 22: The indefinite shutdown imposed in Churachandpur town by a philanthropic organisation will continue tomorrow, as there still is no positive response from the Government, a statement issued by YPA Ghq said today.

Though there is no report of any untoward incident today, a clash between the shutdown proponents and its opponents late last night left at least three people injured at New Lamka area.

An ADC member was among those injured. Sources said the clash reportedly began after a group of people using PA system announced that the shutdown has been withdrawn for good sans the knowledge of the concerned.

With violence preceding the shutdown, there literally was no traffic in areas mostly dominated by the Paites but inter-district traffic remained unaffected. Buses and other public transport plied till Tuibong market and business was as usual both at Tuibong and Rengkai areas.