CCpur super div LSC, Ahsijolneng win

IMPHAL, Sep 4: Lamka Sporting Club (LSC) and Ahsijolneng FC (AFC) earned full points today in the ongoing T Lianbawi Simte Memorial super division football league at Peace Ground, CCpur.

In the first match, LSC edged past Gothol Youth Club 1-0. After a thrilling goalless draw, Reuben Ginkhansang of LSC struck the much needed goal for LSC in the 60th minute. Even as GYC pushed hard to find the equaliser, their efforts went abegging.

The second encounter of the day saw Ahsijolneng FC scrape past Koite Youth Union 1-0. The winner for AFC was netted by Robert Haokip in the third minute of the additional time.