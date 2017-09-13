CCpur throws door wide open for Biren CM announces Rs 300 Cr worth projects in CCpur

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Sep 12: Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh today told a massive reception ceremony organised by the people of Churachandpur that his Government is and will be investing Rs 300 crore worth of projects in Churachandpur district but fell short of making any new announcements, a good four months after he first revealed the proposed projects during a journalist seminar at the MHJU’s Lamka Press Club.

The Chief Minister and his team, comprising 11 of his Cabinet Ministers and more than a dozen other MLAs were accorded one of the most enchanting receptions ever staged for a visiting dignitary.

About 10 dance troupes lined up the road he had to take before arriving at the Hiangtam Lamka Public ground and danced by his side all the way to the venue. The road on which they swayed was however a muddied and worn out road clearly reflecting the urgency of his programmes to fall in place.

The Chief Minister and the mammoth side he led from Imphal were also treated to the traditional bamboo dance at the reception venue.

In his three quarters of an hour speech, the Chief Minister talked highly of the BJP Government both at the Centre and the one he leads at the State saying they are in power with a human touch. ‘We are here to serve the people,’ he said, even as he appealed to the officials to not lose the mandate.

He also praised the people of the district for the confidence they placed on his Government to let the 600 days old impasse end within months of assuming power.

The Chief Minister’s speech was preceded by a keynote statement from the local Minister V Hangkhanlian and presentation of memorandum by ADC Chairman Khaipao Haokip.

Hangkhanlian in his speech hailed the Government for its splendid decision to defeat the Imphal centric mind-set and opening up the highest office to the farthest hill-men. That defeat he said should be not be capped in mere words but must translate into action. He raised the deficit in public amenities within the town where new localities are coming up in a fast pace manner; named several dormant projects and called for their completion or functioning. Besides he sought the inclusion of Churachandpur in the State’s railway map with the argument that taking it to Imphal or Moreh alone will be underutilising the benefits.

The Chief Minister however chose to dwell on the projects which have been already taken up or are approved by his Government instead of converging on the issue raised before him. He nevertheless addressed the memoranda presented in a book form with promises to pursue the possibilities of setting up Manipur University’s Hill campus and opening of a BEd college.

Proposals for institution of Medical College have been awaiting the nod of the Central Government as well as the medical council, while Rs 189 crores have been earmarked under NLCPR for tapping of Khuga Water, he said adding, the restoration of roads in the town area would be taken up on priority basis whereas Rs 58 crore have already been set aside to elevate the disgraced Henglep road.

Steps will be taken to avoid the tale of Pherzawl bound MSTC bus, he said.

The Chief Minister also said the border village of Behiang will be developed as the second gateway of India, next to Moreh, with Rs 33 crore already earmarked for its advancement. He has likewise assured to address the demands of ADCs for relegating more power.