CCpur too celebrates day for differently abled

CCPUR, Dec 3 (DIO): Joining the rest of the international community, a two-day event aimed to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of differently abled persons, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was organised under the auspices of District Administration, Churachandpur.

The two-day event organised in collaboration with Centre for Community Initiative, DSWO, SSA/ZEO, Mercy Home, PASS and Churachandpur District Disabled Union was wrapped up today in style.

With the theme, ‘Empowering Persons with Disabilities and ensuing Inclusiveness and Equality,’ the observance programme began yesterday with street corner concerts at different locations such as Forest Gate, Rengkai Bazar, Nehru Marg Junction, Chiengkonpang, Dorcas Hall.

The event was organised along with partner agencies and Churches, also keeping in mind the upcoming general elections which will be held under the theme – ‘Inclusiveness of Accessible Elections.’

The event wrapped up with a district level ‘inclusiveness’ sports and other related activities today at Public Ground, Hiangtam Lamka.

EVM-VVPAT familiarization drive was also carried out by the Nodal Officers of SVEEP, Churachandpur at the sideline of the two-day long event.

CEO of ADCC T Kammuanlal Simte, in the presence of Shyam Lal Poonia, DC, Kabib K, Sr. SP and other DLOs, kicked off the sports event for the differently abled children today.

Competitions in different disciplines were held where enthusiastic participation was received from about six differently abled organisations/groups like Centre for Community Initiative, DSWO, SSA, Mercy Home, PASS and Churachandpur District Disabled Union.

Special children numbering more than 200 along with their parents and well wishers, had fun filled entertainment programme with many of them performing on popular numbers and participating in competitions like balloon crushing, tug-of-war, relay race, blind hit, etc.

The event concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, Shyam Lal Poonia expressed satisfaction in spending the day with special children and thanked the organisations and agencies for coming together to make the day special for the children.

He stressed upon the need to create an enabling atmosphere to cater to the special needs of ‘divyangs’ so as to realize their potential in Nation building and urged all the participants to work towards an inclusive society.

Kabib K, Sr SP lauded the efforts of the CCI, PASS, CDDU, SSA for betterment of differently abled persons and appealed to all the stakeholders to put in concerted efforts towards a regime of inclusiveness, accessibility and non-discrimination.

An enthusiastic participant said that the event was indeed joyful, inspiring and heartwarming as the participants displaying their excitement and enthusiasm was palpable. The kind of commitment and efforts of NGOs in catering to the special needs of persons with disability in order to improve their self-esteem and well-being is highly commendable.

Lauding the efforts of the district administration, a responsible officer of the district said that it is the duty of the every responsible citizen to remove the social stigma towards differently abled people, understand their issues and empower them by providing the right support to involve them in all walks of of life and lead a life of dignity.

Add New