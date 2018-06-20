CCSK points finger at Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 19: Committee of Civil Societies Kangleipak (CCSK) has alleged that the State Government and the authorities concerned have failed to properly utilize the flood package announced for the worst affected area of Thoubal and Mayang Imphal area, apart from failing to take up necessary preventive measures to protect against possible outbreak of water borne diseases in the flood affected areas.

Speaking to media persons at CCSK office at Keishampat today, Rakesh Moirangthem, general secretary (CCSK) said that the State Government had announced a package of Rs 3.2 crore to provide all possible help to the affected people and places, but any positive change or benefit from the flood relief package has not been witnessed in Thoubal Leishangthem and Thoubal Khekman.

He claimed that during a visit to the flood affected area of Thoubal Leishangthem by CCSK yesterday, it came to light that the State Government has failed to utilize the flood relief package in a proper manner.

He alleged that the Government has failed to provide proper drinking water in the area and only 2 kgs of rice and a packet of dal have been provided to each of the affected households till date by the authorities concerned at Thoubal Leishangthem, which is one of the worst affected areas in the recent flood.

On the other hand, the locals claimed that the relief camp opened by them at the community hall, has not been recognized by the State Government.

47 persons of 11 households are presently taking shelter in the said relief camp at present.

Rakesh Moirangthem also alleged that DC Thoubal came to assess the flood situation but did not go all the way to the affected area to take the flood report.

Around 100 hectares of fish farm have been flooded and the only means of transportation is by using personal boats and the present condition in the area is similar to the floating huts of Loktak lake, he added.

The locals of the area appealed the CCSK to ask the authorities concerned and the State Government to reach out to the affected people and provide all the assistance from the flood relief package at the earliest.

On the other hand, Leishemba Tensuba, joint secretary of CCSK, said that today a team of CCSK went to the flood affected areas of Mayang Imphal Konchak, Mayang Imphal Maibam and Irong Chesaba and alleged that it is very unfortunate some individuals are trying to take political advantage of the flood situation without considering the hardships faced by the people.

He also said that around 1000 hectares of fish farm and paddy fields have been submerged and urged the State Government to take all possible measures to help the affected people. Informing that CCSK will organise a public meeting with the affected people in the days to come, he alleged that no proper medical camps have been set up in the affected areas for preventing and treating any water borne diseases.