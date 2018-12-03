IMPHAL, Dec 2: With a view to help identify the mysterious predators which have been killing many domestic animals at different places across the State, the Yening Animal Foundation (YAF) has started installation of night vision CCTV cameras at some selected places.

A press release issued by YAF also appealed to the State Government to take up some emergency measures in view of the panicky situation created by the mysterious predators.

It further appealed to all the people not to upload fabricated or morphed videos and photographs on social media which can trigger false alarm.