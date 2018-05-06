CCTV cameras found blurry at night

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 5: Footages taken from CCTV cameras procured anew for installation at Imphal city have been found blurry during night even though the footages are clear during day time.

A joint team comprising of DIG (Range-I) K Jayenta, DIG Themthing Ngasangva who is also in charge of Imphal West SP, Department of Information Technology Informatic Officers Y Jatin and L Martha and Manoj Kumar Patni who represented the firm which supplied the CCTVs examined footages last month, informed a well placed source.

The CCTV cameras procured anew were installed for demonstration near the Raj Bhavan in the evening of April 10 and again in the morning of the next day.

Footages taken from these CCTVs were examined in the temporary control room of the Imphal West SP.

DIG (Range-I) K Jayenta submitted a report of the CCTV footage assessment to the DGP on April 12.

By way of e-tender, an order was issued to Sanmati Traders, Thangal Bazar during the previous Congress Government on December 31, 2016 for supplying 168 CCTV camera and surveillance systems.

As per the contract, the firm should supply the surveillance systems within four months but the firm could not supply the systems even after one year.

Subsequently, the Home Department issued an order on March 26 this year whereby the contract awarded to Sanmati Traders was cancelled.

After the Home Department had issued the particular order, DGP Pool, Store No 12 (2nd MR) received 20 fixed projection cameras (one box), 42 wireless CPE (42 boxes), four wireless based station radios (four boxes), four wireless sector antennas (four boxes) and 50 POE injectors (one box) from Sanmati Traders.

A report of receiving these items were submitted to the DGP by the 2nd MR CO on March 28 this year.

The CCTV cameras and surveillance systems ordered by the State Government should be installed at Uripok Canteen Leirak junction, Lamphel Fishery Corner junction, Dingku Road meridian, Kwakeithel Bazar, Keishamthong Bridge, Chinga Traffic Point, MU gate, Thumbuthong and 13 other places in Imphal East, said the source. After receiving the CCTV footage assessment report, the State Government has initiated due process for holding fresh tender, added the source.