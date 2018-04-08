Cdos harass, intimidate EEVFAM functionary

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 7: The coordinator of Extra judicial Execution Victim Families Association Manipur (EEVFAM), Thoubal as well as the wife of one Md Fajiruddin (who was killed in an alleged fake encounter case), Salima Memcha of Thoubal Moijing has submitted a memorandum to the DGP Manipur alleging threat, abuse, intimidation and destruction of properties by Manipur police commandos and appealed for urgent intervention and stringent action against the involved personnel.

According to the memo, the victim, Salima Memcha stated that she is working as the coordinator of EEVFAM, Thoubal, which is seeking probe of the cases of alleged fake encounters in the State before the Supreme Court of India and she was supposed to visit CID-Crime Branch in the morning, at around 7 today, as she was summoned by the CID Crime Branch in connection with the alleged fake encounter case of her husband.

She claimed that at around 5.30 am today, she was searching for the necessary documents to be shown to the CID-Crime Branch when she heard loud knocking on her gate.

When she went out of her house, she found a team of police commando personnel along with some women police personnel. She enquired about the reason for their visit, but the police commandos instead of giving any reply rushed inside the house and started destroying various properties.

They entered each and every room, searched every nook and corner, she claimed and added that even when she asked them not to destroy her properties, they dragged out all her belongings from the cupboards, beds etc.

She stated that one police officer started asking her about the particulars of her family members and when she told him that one of her sons is studying outside Manipur, the police officer allegedly asked her why she sent her son to study outside. She claimed that she told the police officer she was supposed to visit CID-Crime Branch and also identified herself as a human rights activists (a member of EEVFAM) but the officer rudely commented that her husband would have been a militant. On the other hand, some police personnel were still damaging the properties and at that moment, some women police personnel who came along with the team told the police officer that they were not happy in harassing an innocent woman and as such they left the house, she claimed.

Pointing out that the police carried out their act for around 30 minutes or so, Salima alleged that one of the police personnel threatened her saying that she was the one they have been looking for months.

After finding nothing in the house, one of the police personnel took her photograph before leaving and threatened her with dire consequences, she claimed.

Expressing belief that the act is a direct reprisal of her effort to seek justice for her husband who was killed in an alleged fake encounter, Salima stated that she and her family members are constantly feeling insecure and worry for their lives and appealed to the DGP Manipur to take up stringent actions against the involved police personnel at the earliest.