CDSA 1st division league begins

IMPHAL, Sep 29: The (L) Khaikhanlian Memorial district 1st division league 2016 organised by Churachandpur District Sports Association (CDSA) began today at Peace ground, Tuibong. In the opening match, New Lamka Youth Club (NLYC) edged past Zoheisa Football Club 3-1. NLYC dominated possession right from the start and Ginlalzem gave the team an early lead as he banged in the opener in the 7th minute. Henry Thanglalmuan

doubled the lead in the 18th minute. Sanglian of ZOFC reduced the margin as he found their opponents’ net in the 27th minute. The first half ended with NLYC taking a 2-1 lead.

Even as ZOFC fought vigorously to find the equaliser, they failed to restore parity. Rather, they ceded one more goal to NLYC as Zampui was bang on target in the 61st minute to seal the team’s 3-1 victory. Earlier, T Khaikhomang, MDC; Thanglal Haokip, president, KKL Thangting block, John Deng, donor attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest, guest of honour and president respectively. Lamka FC will take on YC Pearsonmun tomorrow at 1.20 pm while Ganggam Soccer Club and Neihsiel Veng YC will lock horns at 3 pm. JIRIBAM 1st DIVISION JYC, Yairolpokpi were held to a 3-3 draw by PYC, Phaituol today in the ongoing 14th Th Radhamani Memorial 1st division football league tournament 2016 organised by All Jiribam Sports Association (AJSA) at Jiribam Govt Hr Sec school play ground.

It was Ropuithang of JYC who drew first blood as he found his target in the 17th minute. However, Paotinkhup of PYC equalised the score in the 27th minute. Later, Khamkholun of PYC scored one in the 37th minute to give his team a lead. Paotinkhup scored his second in the 40th minute and the first half ended 3-1 in favour of PYC. In the second half, Malsomkim of JYC struck one in the 57th minute and Ropuithang was at it again in the 65th minute to split points with their opponents.