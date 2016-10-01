CDSA 1st division league GSC drub NVYC 6-0

IMPHAL, Sep 30: Ginminthang starred as Ganggam Soccer Club (GSC) registered an easy 6-0 win over Neihsiel Veng Youth Club 6-0 in the ongoing (L) Khaikhanlian Memorial district 1st division league 2016 organised by CDSA today at Peace ground, Tuibong. Ginminthang grabbed a treble as GSC earned their first full points. It was a day for GSC as they enjoyed an early lead when Ginminthang scored the opener in the 10th minute.

Boigen Neihsiel doubled the lead in the 13th minute and TK Chuan slotted home one in the 23rd minute to make the scoreline 3-0 in favour of GSC by the end of the first half. Ginminthang scored his second in the 49th minute. The hapless NVYC played defensive and Boigen Neihsiel was at it again in the 55th minute while Ginminthang banged in another goal in the 69th minute to complete a treble. Molnom YC will face Bungmual YC at 1.20 pm tomorrow while Lamka FC will take on YC of Pearsonmun at 3 pm