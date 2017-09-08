CDSA First Division League Emphatic wins for CFC, CYC

Imphal, Sep 7: New Wangparel Youth Club and Chingkhu Youth Club secured wins in the league matches of the Chandel First Division Football League 2017 played today at Maha Union Higher Secondary School ground.

In the 7th league match, Chumbang Football Club (CFC) notched up an impressive 4-0 victory over New Wangparel Football Club (NWFC).

Four from PL Malreng (5th, 22nd, 66th, 74th minute) helped CFC outshine NWFC with ease and style. M Henry of the same team was yellow carded by the referee in the 76th minute of the match.

The second match of the day also ended almost in the same fashion. Chingkhu Youth Club (CYC) outclassed Chandel Christian Youth Club (CCYC) with a huge 4-1 victory.

Hat-trick from Sng Angkesh and a single from Sr Chungrung of CYC wiped out the opponent completely. Sng Ankesh opened the account for the winning team early in the 8th minute followed by another goal in the 18th minute of the match. CCYC managed to pull back a goal through Ht Louringam in the 33rd minute of the match. The first-half ended 2-1 in favour of CYC.

CYC continued to sustain the pressure on CYCC in the second half and their effort yielded positive result when Sr Chungrung found the net to extend the lead 3-1 in the 55th minute of the match. The goal feast continued as Angkesh scored his third goal in the 60th minute of the match recording an impressive 4-1 win over CYCC.

The next match will be played between Little Drop Life Football Club (LDLFC) and CYCC at 1.30 pm on September 9 and CFC will take on Tampi Football Club at 3.10 pm the same day.