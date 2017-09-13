CDSA Super Lague KDC thrash SIRTI FC, LSYC edge past LYCC

Imphal, Sep 12: Kapam Development Club (KDC) thrashed SIRTI Football Club (SFC) by a huge margin of 6-1 in the 23rd league match while Liwa Sarai Youth Club (LSYC) edged past Lalbung Youth and Cultural Club (LYCC) by a margin of 2-0 in the 24th league match of Chandel Super Division Football Tournament 2017 organised under the aegis of Chandel District Sports Association at Maha Union Higher Secondary gound today.

The first match was clearly a one sided match with unending flow of goal from KDC. PK Ramchuilo starred in the match with a hat-trick in the match followed by R Darching who managed to score two for the team.

The first-half of the match was loaded with five goals from KDC. R Darching opened the account early in the 8th minute followed by PK Ramchuilo the very next minute. KDC continued to pile the pressure on SFC, the only glitch coming when R Angte of KDC received a yellow card in the 23rd minute.

R Darching netted his second goal in the 25th minute to extend the lead to 3-0. The goal feast did not stop there as PK Ramchuilo struck his second goal in the 33rd minute. Helpless SIRTI could not even get the ball as KDC continued to sustain the pressure and finding another lapse, PK Ramchuilo scored his third goal in the 40th minute to end the first-half 5-0.

With the beginning of the second-half, NG Betharwar of KDC managed to bury the ball into the far corner of the net in the 68th minute to post an emphatic 6-0 lead. Lenpajou of SFC scored a single the next minute but it could not help to overcome the huge score.

The second match of the game was also similar to the previous as Liwa Sarai Youth Club secured a one sided victory over LYCC. The first half of the match was competitive with both teams trying to breach the defence of one another. In these frenetic efforts, W Pradip of LSYC was yellow carded in the 24th minute .

Th Onismas of LSYC was successful in scoring the first goal during additional time of the first-half to lead the match by 1-0.

R Mitchell also found the defensive lapses in the 77th minute and was successful in cracking a power packed shot to extend the lead to 2-0 against the opponent. Despite their lead T Jajo received a yellow card in the 78th minute of the match. Larningan of LYCC was also yellow carded in the 80th minute.

ULFC will take on LCYC in the 25th league match tomorrow at 1.40 pm while H YC will face RYC at 3.30 pm the same day.