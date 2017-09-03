CDSA Super League Comfortable wins for NLYC, GFC

IMPHAL, Sep 2: New Lamka Youth Club (NLYC) and Gothol Youth Club (GFC) had a day earning full points each today in the ongoing T Lianbawi Simte Memorial Super Division league organised by CDSA at Peace Ground, Tuibong.

In the first encounter, Ginkhansuan Thomte wrapped up an impressive performance for NLYC with a stunning brace to seal a 4-0 win over Rengkai Athletic Cultural Club (RACC).

The two sides made an impressive start although the second session saw RACC’s defence crumbling four times.

Both teams tried to maintain consistency in the second session, with vigorous attacks and counter attacks. It was Ginkhansuan Thomte who handed the lead to NLYC in the 40th minute before Lalsiem doubled it in the 67th minute.

Ginkhansuan was at it again in the 90th minute and Lalnunsang struck the last in the 90+3 minute to wrap the match in style.

The second encounter of the day saw Gothol Youth Club scripting a comfortable 6-1 win over Ranger United Soccer Stars (RUSS).

Right from the first whistle, GYC were in command of the match. Mangminlal opened the flood gate for GYC in the 14th minute.

Later, it was raining goals for GYC as Paomin (38′ and 82′), Lunminsei (58′ and 85′) took turn to hit a brace each.

RUSS’ Joel Haokip scored an own goal in the 53rd minute and made it 6-0. However, after a hard fought battle, RUSS managed to pull one back through Kapsianmang in the 89th minute.