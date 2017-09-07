CDSA Super League LSYC beat Riverland, LYCC thrash SFC

Imphal, Sep 6: Liwa Sarei Youth Club beat Riverland Youth Club (RYC) and Liwa Changning Cultural Club thrashed SIRTI Football Club (SFC) in the 17th and 18th league matches of DSA Chandel Super Division Football Tournament 2017 today at Maha Union Higher Secondary School ground.

LSYC edged out Riverland 2-0 with the goals scored by Cr Libani and R Mitchel.

LSYC played with full dominion over RYC. Cr Libani opened the account in the 38th minute of the match and enjoyed 1-0 lead till the end of the first half. LSYC continued their offensive in the second half too. R Mitchel succeeded in adding another goal in the 48th minute.

In their efforts to keep the defence intact, Ninghamring and Ps Langam were booked yellow cards in the 47th and 58th minutes of the match.

The second match was even more entertaining. Liwa Changning Cultural Club notched up a comfortable 4-0 victory over SIRTI Football Club.

The first half of the match had no sign of goal from both sides. However, Th Mingsangam of SFC was yellow carded by the referee for unsporting behaviour in the 17th minute of the match.

The second-half of the match witnessed change in the atmosphere.

Bishorjit netted the first goal in the 56th minute. Soon Ngouru extended the lead with another goal in the 62nd minute.

They sighed off for a while but K Ngamsom beautifully added another goal in 77th minute and three minutes later T Lingsenglamkang finished with the fourth goal of the match.

LYCC will face HYC in the 19th league match at 1.40 pm and ULFC will clash with KDC in the 20th league match on September 8.