CDSA Super League LYCC, HYC romp to easy wins

Imphal, Sep 13: Liwa Changning Youth Club (LCYC) thrashed United Lamkang Football Club (ULFC) 4-0 while Hnaringkhu Youth Club (HYC) defeated Riverland Youth Club (RYC) by a margin of 2-0 today in the ongoing Chandel District Sports Association Super Division League 2017 at Maha Union Higher Secondary Ground, Chandel.

In the 25th league match between LYCC and ULFC, LYCC showed its best side as the win could possibly place the team in the second spot in the league’s tally. ULFC sit atop with six of six wins in the previous league matches regardless of today’s loss.

Konthang Ngouru opened the account for LYCC in the 18th minute. Ng Bishorjit added another goal in the 34th minute. It was indeed a very one sided match as ULFC could not score a single.

LYCC enjoyed dominance in the second half as they managed to add two more goals. Despite of their lead Ng Konthang was yellow carded in the 55th minute while trying to put more pressure on ULFC.

Linseng Lamkang of LYCC struck one in the 58th minute to make it 3-0. Konthang Ngouru was a reason for another celebration as he fired in with unerring accuracy to score his second goal in the 69th minute of the match to pile a wall of 4 goals on ULFC.

Kh Boringkham also tried to push the lead forward but ended receiving a yellow card in the 76th minute of the match. ULFC which is on the brink of becoming the leader of the league was either helpless or giving a free hand to LYCC as the win or loss was not a matter for the team anymore. The match ended 4-0 in favour of the LYCC.

In the 26th league match, two goals in the second-half enabled HYC to secure the win against RYC. However both teams could not even cross the relegation zone.

The first-half of the match was evenly matched and all the players stuck to their positions defying all the moves being made out to overcome one another.

Eventually the first half ended goalless.

HYC made a stern drive in the 51st minute of the second-half to score the first goal of the match. A single lead did not satisfy HYC and in their effort to add another goal, LT Seltharing received a yellow card. But ST Jornath compensated the card with a goal just a minute after his team mate was penalised and extended the lead by 2-0.

Liwa Sarai Youth Club (LSYC) will face Kapam Development Club (KDC) in the 27th league match at 1.40 pm while in the 28th and last league match of the league, SIRTI FC will take on Lalbung Youth Club at 3.30 pm tomorrow.