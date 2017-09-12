CDSA Super League ULFC thrash RYC, LYCC beat HYC

Imphal, Sep 11: United Lamkang Football Club (ULFC) thrashed Riverland Youth Club (RYC) 4-0 while Liwa Changning Youth Club (LYCC) edged out Hnaringkhu Youth Club 2-1in the league matches of DSA Chandel Super Division League.

ULFC dominated the and outshone RYC with the four goals scored by SK Bungthot (14th), Ch Lemingou (27th), DB Renghao (72nd) and JB Wangpol (addl. time).

In the second match of the day, LCYC managed to defeat HYC by a narrow margin.

RD Kolni of HYC scored the first goal of the match in the 18th minute of the match and led the match 1-0 till half time.

Y Bishorjit of LCYC struck a nicely crafted goal in the 51st minute of the match and restore parity at 1-1.

Ngouru Johnson of LCYC added another goal in the 69th minute of the match to turn the lead to his side.

WNG Augustin and HL Rolen of HYC received yellow cards in the 47th and 79th minute respectively while John Holas Haokip of LCYC was also yellow carded in the 79th minute.