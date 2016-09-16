CDSA Super League Wins for RUSS, UKB

IMPHAL, Sep 15: RUSS blanked RACC 2-0 while UKB routed MSYC by a margin of four goals to nil today in the ongoing T Lianboi Simte Memorial super division league 2016 organised by CDSA at Peace ground, Tuibuong.

The first half of the match between RUSS and RACC ended in a goalless draw. RUSS bounced back with renewed vigour in the second half and put the game in their control.

Paochungnung scored the opener in the 49th minute and Mangmuan completed the score in the 64th minute.

The match between UKB and MYSC began impressively. It was Paosei of UKB who scored the opener in the 35th minute. He was at it again in the 37th minute. Later, Lalboi and Paozalal took charge to score a goal each to end the game in style.