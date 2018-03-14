CE suspended

IMPHAL, Mar 13: School Education Department’s Engineering Wing Chief Engineer Ch Gojendro has been placed under suspen-sion on corruption charge.

Principal Secretary (Education) Vineet Joshi issued an order to this effect last night.

The Chief Engineer was suspended after a video which shows Ch Gojendro receiving Rs 30,000 from some individuals was circulated in social media, informed a source.

It is said that an enquiry would be instituted against him.