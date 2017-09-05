IMPHAL, Sep 4: Lions Club of Imphal Galaxy is going to organise the 3rd Charter Night Celebration along with District Governor’s Visitation Function on September 6 at the hall of Nirmala Hotel. Lion Radha Agarwala, MJF, District Governor, Lions Club International Dist 322D and Lion MP Agarwala, MJF, Past Multiple Council Chairperson of 322D will attend as chief guest and induction officer respectively.