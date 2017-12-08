Cell to bolster higher education set up

IMPHAL, Dec 7: With a view to alleviate higher education in the State, the Manipur State Education Council (MSEC) has been set up under the Manipur State Education Council Act, 2016, Section 3(1).

Higher and Technical Education Commissioner H Deleep issued an order to this effect on December 5.

As per the order, Education Minister Th Radheshyam is the chairman of MSEC, Manipur University retired Vice Chancellor H Nandakumar is the vice-chairman and Commissioner H Deleep is the member secretary.

Other members of MSEC are University and Higher Education Director B John Tlangtinkhuma, Prof E Bijoykumar of MU Economics Department, Prof N Rajmuhon of MU Chemistry Department, Associate Prof RK Tamphasana of GP Women College, Associate Prof Ch Sheelaramani of DM College of Arts, Principal in-charge of DM College of Teacher Education Prof H Ibomcha, University and Higher Education Additional Director Dr RK Yaiskul and Oriental College Principal Th Biren.

Moreover, two other individuals nominated by HRD Ministry and UGC would be inducted into MSEC as ex-officio members, informed a source.

Other ex-officio members of the MSEC are Commerce and Industry Principal Secretary P Vaiphei, Board of Secondary Education Chairman Vineet Joshi, Principal Secretary (Finance) V Dewangan, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Sumant Singh, Law Secretary N Kaminikumar, Controller of Technical Education M Ibomcha and Council of Higher Secondary Education Chairman N Mahendra.