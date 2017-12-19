Central leaders briefed on position of State vis-a-vis FA CSO leaders meet Rahul, others, date with PM after Dec 20

IMPHAL, Dec 18 : Leaders of three prominent civil society organisations drawn from AMUCO, CCSK and UCM, who had gone to Delhi to meet Central leaders to lay down the stand of the people of Manipur, in the face of the Framework Agreement and the solution likely to inked between the Government of India and the NSCN (IM), have met newly elected AICC president Rahul Gandhi,CPI MP and National general secretary of the Left party D Raja and president of Lok Jan Shakti Ram Vilas Paswan.

In a joint statement, the CSO leaders said they have also lined up meetings with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal at 10 am tomorrow while communication has been fixed with CPI (M) leader Prakash Karat and a Parliamentary team of Shiv Sena.

The CSO leaders will meet them once the appointment is finalised, said the statement.

Meetings with the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, MoS for Home, and BJP National president may be held after December 20, added the statement.

Stating that all points have been laid down clearly to the Central leaders they have met so far, the CSO leaders added that the air of suspicion and apprehension created by the highly secretive Framework Agreement has been put down succintly to the Central leaders.

Copies of the memorandum to be submitted to the Prime Minister, when the meeting is held, have also been submitted to the leaders they have met so far. Efforts are also underway to meet leaders of the TDP, Trinamool Congress and others to take up the issue in Parliament, added the statement.