Centre approves cancer hospital: Health Minister

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 12: Union Health Minister Dr JP Nadda has approved the proposal of setting up a cancer hospital at JNIMS, according to Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar.

Jayantakumar conveyed that he met JP Nadda at Delhi today and the latter gave his consent to establishment of a cancer hos- pital with 100 beds at JNIMS.

With the exception of a single radiotherapy unit at RIMS, there is no cancer treatment facility in Mani-pur. As such, there is an urgent need for a cancer hospital in the State, Jayan-takumar said.

Driven by this urgent need, the State Government has been lobbying with the Central Government to sanction funds required for setting up a cancer hospital of 100 beds.

Jayantakumar held a meeting with JP Nadda at the latter’s office this afternoon and the Union Health Minister gave his consent to the State Government’s proposal for setting up a cancer hospital.

The Union Health Minister assured that all the funds required for setting up the cancer hospital would be sanctioned by the Central Government.

The same proposal was also discussed with two Additional Secretaries of the Health Ministry, Jayantakumar informed.