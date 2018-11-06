Centre approves Silchar-Imphal gas pipeline: Biren

Staff Reporter / DIPR

IMPHAL, Nov 5: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the Centre has approved the laying of a gas pipeline from Silchar to Imphal to ensure distur-bance-free gas supply to the State and survey works for the said project would begin soon.

He made the statement during the inauguration ceremony of the 1st Manipur International Textile Expo (MANITEX) – 2018 at Manipur Trade and Expo Centre, Lamboi Khong-nangkhong, Imphal West, today.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the State Government is there for the well being of the people and added that the State Government has distributed 1815 looms to around 162 clusters.

Maintaining that it was an important step towards enhancing the economic con- dition of weavers, Biren said that the distribution of such a large number of looms in a transparent manner is happening for the first time in the State.

He continued that weavers need not worry for mar- ket because the Government would purchase their products, apart from providing yarns at their doorsteps.

Biren also assured that the State Government is ready to provide all the requirements of the weavers so that they can begin their venture.

He also conveyed that a private company working under PPP model with the Government, has started producing high quality ladies apparels using raw materials from Guangzhou (China).

On the other hand, Biren claimed that initiatives like digital payment and DBT of the Central Government are important steps towards rooting out corruption from the State.

The Government has also started Loktak Livelihood Mission with an aim to be self-sufficient in fish production by 2020, he said and added that the import of fish can be stopped after the same year.

Maintaining that Manipur has started witnessing many positive changes in the past one year and a half, N Biren expressed hope that Mani- pur would become a leading State in the country within ten years if this improvement is sustained.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh and Textiles, Commerce and Industries Minister Th Biswajit Singh attended the function as special guest and functional president respectively.

Y Joykumar said that the first ever MANITEX would prove to be a pathfinding venture in the textile industry of the State and ex- pressed hope that the event would open a new chapter of economic prosperity for the weavers.

He said that the Centre may provide more support to the textile industry of the State if the event is successful.

On the other hand, Minister Biswajit said that as per National Handloom Census Report 2010, Manipur has 2.04 lakh weavers and added that MANITEX was organised with an aim to strengthen and promote the handloom industry, which is a traditional cottage industry of the State, to international standard. The expo is being organised with an aim to showcase the entire textile products of Manipur and to provide a common platform to exchange knowledge among different participants coming from different countries and States.

Earlier, the Chief Minister cut the inaugural ribbon and lit the ceremonial flames.

Ministers, MLAs and high ranking officials of the State Government also attended the opening function as dignitaries. The Government also inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Big Concepts Foundation, regarding production of high quality apparels on PPP model at the function.

Another MoU regarding geo-tagging of looms in Manipur was also signed between the State Government and Karvy Data Management, Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, a 15-minute short film on achievements of the Directorate of Handlooms and Textiles was also screened.

The 11-day expo will be held on different themes every day. Cultural and entertainment programmes including fashion parade will also be held in the evening sessions daily before the event concludes on November 15.