Centre must respect House resolution on FA: Shiv Sena

IMPHAL, Dec 27: Shiv Sena, Manipur State unit has categorically stated that the BJP-led NDA Government of the Centre must respect the resolution adopted by the Manipur Legislative Assem-bly on December 22 for disclosure of the contents of the Framework Agreement signed between the Govern-ment of India and NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015.

Speaking to media persons today, Shiv Sena Manipur unit president M Tombi said that Shiv Sena fully supports the State Assembly resolution of December 22.

Claiming that the Framework Agreement was sign- ed after acknowledging a resolution adopted by the Nagaland State Assembly for integration of Naga inhabited areas, M Tombi said that Shiv Sena would oppose NDA if the NDA Government opposes the resolution adopted by the State Assembly for disclosure of the contents of the Framework Agreement.

“During a meeting with interlocutor RN Ravi sometime back, he said that he was thinking about 6th Schedule or something similar. He said that something must be given”, Tombi conveyed.

A 22-member delegation of Shiv Sena Manipur stationed themselves at Delhi and Mumbai, met many MPs, central leaders and the party’s National president on December 5.

The delegation urged the Central leaders to take due consent of the people of Manipur before going ahead with the Framework Agreement and respect the State Assembly’s resolution on the issue.

They also urged the MPs to take up the issue of Framework Agreement in the Parliament.

Shiv Sena opposes the demand for integration of Naga inhabited areas as championed by a particular insurgent group based in Nagaland.

Shiv Sena and the people of Manipur have no ill-feeling against any measure taken up by the Central Government for development and welfare of Naga- land, he said.

If any untoward incident breaks out on account of the Framework Agreement and any solution based on it, the BJP-led Governments of the State and the Centre should be held accountable, Tombi asserted.

Both the previous Congress Government as well as the incumbent Government are not sincere enough on the issue, he remarked,

He then appealed to all concerned to stop political blame games aimed at scoring political mileage.