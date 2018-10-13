Centre puts constructing highway onus on State Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 12 : The Central Government has literally put a huge financial burden of constructing National Highway in the State on the head of the State Government.

Responding to the State Government’s proposal to the Central Government to provide funds needed for payment of land compensation regarding construction of National Highways, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) asked the State Government to construct National Highways with its own resources.

This was intimated to the Chief Secretary in black and white, conveyed a source.

Even though National Highways passing through Manipur are under the care of the MoRTH, they (MoRTH) see the same roads as the State’s roads.

The Ministry has been contending that the demand for a huge amount just for payment of land compensation which is enough to take up a mega project is unreasonable.

On the other hand, NHIDCL has initiated due process to re-align Imphal-Jiribam highway and upgrade it to the status of a four-lane highway, informed another source.

A DPR is being prepared for re-alignment and expansion of Imphal-Jiribam highway which would be fully funded by MoRTH.

The total length of Imphal-Jiribam highway would be around 220 Kms and it would also feature a tunnel after re-alignment. But the total cost has not yet been worked out as the DPR has not been completed, said the source.

The DPR is likely to be completed by December and it is estimated that the re-alignment and expansion work may cost around Rs 2000 crore.

Before NHIDCL took over Imphal-Jiribam highway, BRO and the State Government prepared a DPR for upgrading the same highway to the status of a four-lane highway.

The DPR reflected a huge amount of Rs 935 crore just for payment of land compensation.

Citing the same DPR, the State Government asked the Central Government to sanction Rs 935 crore for payment of land compensation.

But Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari said, “Even if it is a National Highway, it is your road. If such a huge amount which is enough to take up a new project is needed for payment of land compensation, the State Government may construct the highway with its own resources”, conveyed the source.

As such, it remains a big question whether the State Government would be able to pay the land compensation amount from its coffer or whether the whole plan for expansion of Imphal-Jiribam highway should be dropped.