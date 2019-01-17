CEO apprises pol parties of steps taken up

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 16 : Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Singh today held a meeting with representatives of different political parties on the election to the two Lok Sabha seats of the State.

During the meeting held at the CEO’s conference hall at Lamphelpat, PK Singh informed the representatives of political parties that photo electoral rolls of all the 60 Assembly Constituencies of the State have been published and if there is any error or omission, the same may be rectified.

The CEO also instructed the political parties to appoint their own booth level agents if they are yet to make such appointment.

PK Singh also gave an account of the efforts being made by his office to make the Lok Sabha elections free and fair.

Representatives of different political parties urged the CEO to monitor all election related activities at the level of each and every district.

PK Singh replied that his office has been doing exactly what the political parties suggested, conveyed a source.

Notably, EVMs and VVPATs would be used in all the 2861 polling stations of the State in the Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, a training session for election nodal officers has already begun.

For the first time, the Election Commission of India would be using a mobile app named cVIGIL so as to check any act which violates the election model code of conduct.

On the other hand, DIPR Joint Director W Phajatombi launched a voter awareness forum at their Keishampat office today.