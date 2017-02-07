CEO inspects

"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
February 7, 2017 07:53 am

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) inspected the preparations for the coming State Assembly election at Bishnu-pur and Churachandpur districts today.
According to a source, CEO VK Dewangan reviewed the ongoing preparations by holding a group meeting with the officials working on the election preparation at the two districts.
On the other hand, in the light of the recent inconveniences caused by the use of VVPAT at Punjab, there is a possibility of reducing the number of VVPATs which was originally planned for use in 19 Assembly Constituencies of Manipur, the source added.

