September 30, 2016 07:51 am

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

HomeSangai Digest ⇒ CEO reviews

Sangai Digest

CEO reviews

7 0

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) VK  Dewangan today held a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the conference hall of Old Secretariat regarding the preparations for the forthcoming State Assembly election. The meeting discussed about electoral roll revision, communication plan and the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation campaigns.  The CEO also discussed with Social Welfare Department officials about the initiative to enable differently able persons cast vote.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

16 + fourteen =

89 queries in 0.441 seconds.