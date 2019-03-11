CEO stresses on conduct code in meet with pol parties

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 11: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Singh today held a meeting with representatives of several political parties and discussed strict compliance with the model code of conduct.

During the meeting held at his Lamphelpat office, the CEO explained all the dos and don’ts which all political parties must follow strictly.

As suggested by the political parties, the office of the CEO would organise a training programme for political parties on Monday on different IT applications which would be used in the election.

On the other hand, Election Commission of India’s Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain held a video conference with CEOs regarding EVMs.

Additional CEO T Ranjit went to Thoubal district and made an assessment of the preparations being done there for the Lok Sabha election.

He held a meeting with the DCs and the SPs of Thoubal and Kakching districts apart from inspecting the counting hall and the strong rooms where EVMs are kept.

Meanwhile, with the model code of conduct already in force, insertion of photographs of political functionaries and highlighting their achievements in the websites of Government departments have been banned.

The Secretariat (Information Technology Department) has issued a memorandum to this effect.

The memorandum issued by IT Link Commissioner Nidhi Kesarwani instructed all concerned to remove all picture of political functionaries, their achievements and political news uploaded in the websites of Government departments.

Meanwhile, as demanded by the ECI, officials concerned have started compiling a list of different projects being/to be implemented in the State.

It is said that the same list should be submitted to the ECI within 72 hours from the date of announcement of election schedule.

There are a total 10,06,214 voters in Outer Manipur PC including 4,93,597 males, 5,12,606 females and 11 third gender. The total number of voters in Inner Manipur PC is 9,24,698 and this includes 4,46,329 males, 4,78,354 females and 15 third gender.



