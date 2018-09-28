Certain acts are compelled by position one holds, says CM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 27: Chief Minister N Biren has stated that he is compelled to commit certain acts by his position even though he does not have any intention to commit these acts.

He was speaking at the World Tourism Day 2018 observed at Heingang Marjing Polo Complex under the aegis of Tourism Department.

The State Government was compelled to act after the Pro-VC and the Registrar in-charge of Manipur University were locked inside a room and forced to sign on pre-drafted apologies.

There is a video recording of how the Pro-VC and the Registrar in-charge were threatened and humiliated inside the locked room, Biren said.

The raid inside MU campus was carried out in the presence of District Magistrate, women police and two/three SPs with utmost decency to nab those students who threatened and forced the Pro-VC and the Registrar in-charge to sign on pre-drafted apologies.

“I can feel the hurt sentiments of the university community and I regret for the raid”, Biren confided.

As Chief Minister and Home Minister of the State, the raid was carried out as it became inevitable to maintain law and order, he said.

Appealing to all the people to stop calling and supporting bandhs/blockades, the Chief Minister claimed that many people responded to this call.

He went on to claim that most oil-pumps, shops remained open, there were movements of people and people attended their offices.

This does not mean the issues/demands of the bandh sponsors should be ignored or marginalised. There are many families in the State which face starvation every time when there is bandh or blockade, Biren asserted.

Saying that his Government is always open to the idea of holding dialogue on any issue, Biren claimed that the Government is ready to fulfil any genuine demand if it is within its capacity but if the demand is beyond its capacity, bandhs will not change the situation.

The fact that modern Polo originated from Manipur is now indisputable. The Government has been working to instal a statue of Polo at Marjing Polo Complex.

Plans are also afoot to construct a tower at Langol Hills which would be connected to Marjing Hills by ropeway at the cost of Rs 15 crore, Biren said.

The Government has already started developing Kangkhui cave at the cost of Rs 7.5 crore.

Mao Flower Festival and Cherry Blossom Festival which are held at Mao would be clubbed together with the Manipur Sangai Festival from this year to which the princess of Thailand would be invited.

A heritage park representing all the 36 ethnic groups of Manipur will be developed at Keibul Lamjao and the Manipur Sangai Festival would be shifted there, informed the Chief Minister.

Some people have been shouting at the top of their voice that Manipur may disintegrate but they do nothing to forge unity among the ethnic groups of the State. If the integrity of Manipur must be safeguarded forever, all sections of people need to follow the footsteps of the incumbent Government, he asserted.

When there is love among ethnic groups of Manipur, no force will dare threaten the State’s integrity. But if there is hatred and animosity among the ethnic groups, there will be no unity, he continued.

Stressing on the importance of hospitality for the growth of tourism sector, Biren said that the Government has been working to take up certain landmark initiatives in tourism sector.

Produces of Manipur which earlier could not find any buyer are highly demanded now after a series of North East investment summits have been held. The State’s economy will see visible changes soon, he said.

Highlighting the various initiatives launched by the Government such as medical assistance scheme, highly subsidised rice given under NFSA, extensive electrification, Go to Village campaign, Biren claimed that no Government has been or will be so people-centric like the incumbent one.

He then questioned the achievements of the previous Congress Governments which ruled the State for 15 consecutive years.

Some roads were expanded, some buildings were constructed but they did nothing for the economically weaker sections. The expanded roads and the big buildings will be of little purpose when one is not healthy and cannot afford medical diagnosis and treatment, Biren said.

Alleviating socio-economic status of all individual households is one objective of the incumbent Government, he declared. The World Tourism Day observance also featured cultural items of different communities of the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar, Ministers, MLAs and many high ranking civil and police officials too attended the function.

