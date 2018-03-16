Certificate of excellence for RIMS Director: Apropos Yambem Laba’s article “Back on its feet”

Sir,

Recently on certain occasions when, I came across the administrative deficiency in Regional Institute of Medical Sciences – first, when I took my daughter for urgent treatment in its casualty; second, when accidentally I happened to see the Director complaining about the absence of Public appreciation for his good works in RIMS during a Discussion Hour of ISTV some 2 months ago and third and last when I went with my friend for dental check-up only a few weeks ago – I used to write and send it to Sangai Express, so that the concerned authority would take corrective measures.

I made only two points ; one, maintenance of cleanliness in the RIMS, which was very dirty then – now improved, may be because of public pressure. And two, the fact of the Director sitting on the file for the recruitment of cleaning Staff/Group – D.

This writer has pointed out that to maintain a clean hospital and its campus clean, cleaning people/staff are a must, who should work 24 x 7, so that it can claim to be the premier medical institute of the region. And being a centrally funded institution there should not be any financial problems to recruit the necessary staff.

And, interestingly later on, this writer came across a few young men who happened to be candidates among the 20,000 odd candidates who are passionately waiting for their chance to serve RIMS as Group-D/cleaning staff. RIMS has to recruit some 200 such Group-D staff which has been kept on hold since 2016-17 and it seems there is no problem to recruit them as the 20,000 odd applicants are on their list, except for the Director.

And on the other hand there has been stories that the Director is more interested is awarding contract works in the name of departmental work, which he reportedly has given to his near and dear ones in dozens though the amount is below Rs. 3 lakhs for each work. Now, this can be confirmed by grilling the Engineering Cell of RIMS.

However, the write-up of the Statesman’s Special Representative based in Imphal had tried to paint another picture. Indeed, the Special Representative has issued an excellent certificate to the Director RIMS, which to my mind needs review.

The fact is, someone who is really good in his service do not need any certificate from any journalist. The public and the teaching faculty would acknowledge his good works. And his assertion of not getting cooperation from the professors shows his arrogance, because being the Director, maybe for few months, he has the opportunity and the privilege to interact with them and take them into confidence for any of his visionary works and he will be appreciated. This is common sense.

To add an anecdote this writer had the chance to hear a member of the parliamentary committee that came to look into the working of RIMS recently, that the Director of RIMS had followed the committee members on their sight seeing trip to Moirang and Loktak Lake to please the members. “Wonder how such a young Director would do, if he is trying to please us like this. We didn’t expect such behaviour from him”.

To conclude whether the Director of RIMS discharge his functions dutifully should be judged by his actions or inactions. He should not campaign for his popularity. Public are sensible.

Yours faithfully,

Leishangthem Dijen