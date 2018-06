IMPHAL, Jun 14

The Director of Education (S) Manipur has informed all the intending candidates of CET 2018 that the last date of submission of forms for appearing the Common Entrance Test 2018 (phase II) has been extended till June 16.

It further informed that the test will be conducted on June 21 from 11 am till 1 pm.

The examination centres will be notified on June 19 while the result will be declared on June 22 and the same will be uploaded in the official website, it added.