CET on May 13

IMPHAL, Apr 25: The date for this year’s Common Entrance Test (CET), which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 29 by the School Education Department for selecting eligible students for admission to 14 Manipur Government Higher Secondary Schools, has been postponed to May 13 in the interest of the student community and the people.

According to a notice issued by the Director of Education (S) Th Kirankumar, the last date of form submission has also been extended to May 7.

The result of the test will be announced on May 18.

The notice explained that the date of the CET has been fixed before the declaration of the HSLC results so as to increase the time available for teaching the class XI students as well as to ensure smooth admission process of the students to Government schools.

It also informed that necessary details can be procured from the Common Entrance Test Cell (room number 49) of the Directorate or from the website www.manipureducation.gov.in.