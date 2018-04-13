CHAMP post 6 wickets win

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 12: CHAMP, Khangempalli had a convincing win over YWC, Langthabal in the ongoing 2nd T Subol Memorial T-20 Veteran Cricket Tournament, 2018 at Model Higher Secondary School and Oriental College ground.

Opted to bat first, YWC batsmen Manaobi scored 36 (34) while Doren contributed 14 (17). Priyokumar 10 (16) and Gojendro 10 (18) chipped in and made some valuable contribution to help post a modest 112 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. CHAMP bowler Bablu was the most successful bowler for his 3 wickets haul while Ibobi registered 2 wickets in his name. Jodiba and Sanjoy dismissed 1 wicket each.

Chasing a target of 113 runs, CHAMP batsmen Ibobi 55 (57) gave a solid start for his team while Jodiba 21 (13) and Gulson 18 (30) weaved together to ease past the target for the loss of 4 wickets in 18.4 overs. YWC bowler Ch Kumar claimed 3 wickets in 4 overs while Sanjoy dismissed 1 wicket. Ibobi was declared the man of the match for his 55 runs of 57 balls and 2 wickets.

NAPSA, Kha-Imphal will face YWC, Langthabal tomorrow.