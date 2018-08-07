Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Football Mokamlung drub SBNYC by 6-3 goals to top Group A

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Aug 6 : Mokamlung FC continued their fine form and drubbed SBNYC, Jirighat 6-3 in a clash for Group A winners while Sunrise Club, Kadamtala defeated LEC, Babupara by 5-2 goals in a dead rubber clash of the ongoing 15th Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Mini Boys (U-13) Football Tournament-2018 organised by All Jiribam Sports Association at Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School playground.

An own goal conceded by SBNYC in the 1st minute put Mokamlung FC ahead with a 1-0 lead while Gunkhunlung doubled the advantage with a perfect shot in the 6th minute before Raningkhun fired in the another goal in the 19th minute to make it 3-0 till first half.

The second half saw SBNYC toil hard to return into the game and their relentless effort paid them back when Panu Rickyson raced past few defenders of Mokamlung FC and rifled in a fine shot in the 35th minute.

Raningkhun of Mokamlung FC, however made his way and scored his second goal in the 44th minute and made it 4-1 before Sudip Teli of the Jirighat Side banged in two goals back to back in the 48th and the 49th minute and reduced the gap to just one goal.

Mokamlung FC who were sitting back came alive in the 53rd minute with Gunkhunlung scoring his second while Raningkhun completed his hattrick the very next minute and wrapped up the game 6-3.

The second match of the day saw, Mangal Chaoba (14′), Ningsingba (38′, 45′), Newton (46′) and Kelvin (58′) scoring for Sunrise Club to seal a 5-2 victory over LEC, Babupara which finish the tournament without any win. LEC’s goals were scored by Amarjit (40′) and Alen (52′).

Chikim FC, Tatbung will take on KMYC, Kamaranga in a Group B league match while PSG, Kalinanagar will play PYC, Phaitol in the last Group B league match of the tournament.