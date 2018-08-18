Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Football Mokamlung FC extend unbeaten run with win over Lalpani Star Club

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 17 : Mokamlung FC which beat Chikim FC 1-0 in the first match of the quarter final league stage of the 15th Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Mini Boys (U-13) Football Tournament extended its winning ways with a 2-1 win against Chikim FC today at Jiribam Higher Secondary School ground, Jiribam. The tournament is being organised by All Jiribam Sports Association with a total of 12 teams clubbed into three groups opening the group league stage. 6 teams, two top teams from each group, are now competing in the quarter final league round for their places in the semi-final (top four teams).

Mokamlung FC’s David drew first blood early in the 3rd minute putting his team ahead with a 1-0 lead until Joynal Hussain of the Lalpani side equalised the score with a fine shot in the 29th minute. Both teams were evenly poised in the second half but David, who scored the opener, under fortuitous circumstance managed to fill in the winner just one minute away from the normal time and helped Mokamlung FC edged past Chikim FC by 2-1 goals.

SBNYC, Jirighat will take on PYC, Phaitol in the next quarter final league round match of the tournament tomorrow at the same venue.