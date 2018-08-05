Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Football PYC thrash Chikim FC 7-0 to extend unbeaten run

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Aug 4 : PYC, Phaitol today posted an emphatic 7-0 win against Chikim FC to continue their winning ways and nearing themselves into the knock-out round of the ongoing 15th Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Mini Boys (U-13) Football Tournament-2018 organised by All Jiribam Sports Association at Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School playground. Earlier PSG, Kalinagar sealed a narrow 1-0 win against KMYC, Kamaranga.

The first Group B league match of the day saw PSG and KMYC toil hard to record first win of the tournament but both were evenly matched and did well to counter one another until Remsang of PSG found the breakthrough only in the 45th minute of the play.

The Kamaranga side tried hard to draw level but failed as PSG’s defence line succeeded in keeping all threats at bay till the final whistle.

The second Group B league match was a very lopsided one as PYC made their intentions very clear from the word go enjoying maximum possession to take a 4-0 lead in the first half.

PYC’s Lalruhu found the breakthrough in the 14th minute while Amor hit the second goal in the 18th minute to make it 2-0. Amor was at it again when he made a fine run in the 22nd minute to score his second and his team’s third before his compatriot, William rifled in a shot in the 38th minute and put PYC clearly ahead with a 4-0 lead. The onslaught continued with Mangpui scoring a fine goal in the 38th minute while Lalruhu and Mangchung-ngung pumped in one goal each back to back in the 48th and the 49th minute to wrap up the game 7-0.

Mokamlung FC will take in SBNYC in a Group A league match at 2.30 pm on August 6 while LEC, Babupara will play Sunrise Club, Kadamtala in another Group A league match latter at 4 pm.