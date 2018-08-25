Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Football PYC thrash Mokamlung FC 4-0 to emerge champions

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Aug 24 : PYC, Phaitol drubbed Mokamlung FC 4-0 to claim the title of the 14th Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Mini Boys (U-13) Football Tournament 2018 organised by All Jiribam Sports Association at Jiribam Government Higher Secon-dary School playground.

The final match of the tournament was graced by L Ranjit Kumar Singh, Principal, Jiribam Higher Secondary School; M Brajakanta Singh, president AJSA and Ch Biren Singh, donor as chief guest, president and guest of honour who also gave a prizes to the winners and other individuals.

PYC dominated the game right from the first whistle and it was Lalrdulhu’s brace (24′ and 26′) that put PYC ahead with a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Lalrdulhu continued his form in the second half as well and it was in the 56th minute that he made a fine run into the box and banged in another shot and completed his hattrick before Jinggougin wrapped up the game 4-0 with a clinical shot in the 69th minute.

Eventually Lalrdulhu was adjudged best player of the final match.