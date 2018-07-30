Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Football SBNYC edge past Sunrise Club by 4-2 goals

Our Correspondent

Jiribam, Jul 29 : Today’s Group A league match of the ongoing 15th Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Mini Boys (U-13) Football Tournament-2018 saw SBNYC, Jirighat showcase their dominance over Sunrise Club (SC) riding on Sudip Tali’s hattrick to post a 4-2 win and earn full points.

The tournament is being organised under the aegis of All Jiribam Sports Association at Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School playground with 12 teams clustered into 3 groups taking part in it.

It was indeed a competitive match as both SBNYC and SC played out a 2-2 draw in the first half but SBNYC raced ahead in the second half to secure the huge win. SBNYC players made their intention very clear from the beginning and it was Sudip Tali who slotted the opener early in the second minute before striking his second in the 15th minute and clearly put his team ahead of SC with a 2-0 lead.

Surprised by the two goals from the opponent, SC also responded back with some clean attempts and it was in the 20th minute that P Josh Meitei pulled one goal back. They continued to toil hard for the leveller and their efforts yielded positive results in the 30th minute when N Ningsingba made a fine run into the box and tapped the ball carefully into the net and made it 2-2 at the stroke of the half time.

After the restart the game tilted towards the Jirighat side and Sudip who found the breakthrough redefining himself with his third goal just one minute into the second half (36th minute) and gave his team a 3-2 lead.

The latter part of the game saw the ball moved to and fro from one end to another as SBNYC sit back and attack more in counter while Sunrise Club were trying hard to restore parity. SC’s hope of levelling the score was shattered when Bikini Guala of SBNYC took advantage of a defensive lapse and banged in a decisive goal in the 62nd minute and doubled the advantage. The 2 goals deficit proved quiet big for SC and eventually the Jirighat side took home the match by 4-2 margin.

KMYC, Kamaranga will take on PYC, Phaitol in a Group B league match tomorrow at 2.45 pm while Chikim FC will meet PSG, Kalinagar in another Group B league match at 4 pm.