Chandam Inungangbi Memorial Football SYC, RYC register huge wins

Jiribam, Jul 28 : SYC, Lalpani and RYC secured full points beating their respective rivals by huge margins in today’s Group C league matches of the 15th Chandam Inunganbi Memorial Mini Boys (U-13) Football Tournament-2018 which got underway yesterday at Jiribam Government Higher Secondary School playground under the aegis of All Jiribam Sports Association.

Makamlung FC thrashed LEC, Babupara by 6-1 goals yesterday in the opening match of the tournament which features 12 teams clubbed into 3 groups.

The first league match of the day saw SYC enjoy an easy 2-0 first half lead against Oriental Club through goals scored by Joinal and Lalthupek. SYC had a dominating start but Oriental Club managed to fend the goalline until Joinal who suddenly sneaked into the box after connecting a good low cross and sent the ball crashing into the net in the 21st minute. Lalthupek then added the second goal seven minutes latter to put his team ahead with a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Condition for Oriental Club further worsened in the second half as they failed to cope up the marauding SYC players and it was in the 63rd minute that Supuri made it 3-0 while Joinal was at it again when he ran deep into the box for his second goal in the 67th minute. Eventually the game ended 4-0 in favour of SYC.

The second Group C league match witnessed RYC, Ramzaijang thump Kuki SC by a 2-0 margin with both goals coming up in the second half.

Both RYC and KSC got off to a cautious start in the first half and fended all attempts made upon one another to go for a goalless first half.

The second half went almost similar until RYC’s Gaibindin ended the goal drought with a clinical shot in the 59th minute. The goal gave the Ramzaijang side more confidence and it was in the 65th minute that Pougunlung who doubled RYC’s lead which lasted till the final whistle.

SBNYC, Jirighat will take on Sunrise Club in the second Group A league match tomorrow.