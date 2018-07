By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 28 : District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Chandel District will be conducting trial selection for U-17 Boys and Girls Football teams of Chandel district and Tengnoupal district at Maha Union High School from 7 am onwards on July 31.

Intending candidates born on or after Janunary 2002 should report at the trial venue on time with full kits, said a statement issued by DYASO, Chandel.