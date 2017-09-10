Chandel I-Div League LDLFC, TFC victorious

IMPHAL, Sep 9:Little Drop life Football Club (LDLFC) thrashed Chandel Christian Youth Club (CCYC) and Tampi Football Club defeated Chumbang Footbalk Club (CFC) today in the 9th and the 10th league matches of Chandel District First Division Football League at Maha Union Higher Secondary School gound.

LDLFC secured their best win with a margin 5-0 over CCYC.

ST Joshua started the goal feast early in the 10th minute which was followed by BD Thangni in the 23rd minute to extend to lead 2-0 till the end of first-half. The offensive continued in the second half also and while trying to tackle up the dominance Th Angsum was yellow carded in the 51st minute of the match. Two minutes later, Seltu Ronaldo outsmarted the defensive lines of CCYC and cracked a powerful shot which was too fast for the custodian. RT Ngamhring also netted another goal to pile up a margin of 4-0 over CYCC. Lipson also managed to drop the last goal for LDLFC in the 71st minute of the match.

In the second match, TFC edge out CFC with a margin 4-2. The first half ended draw with both side scoring two goals each. NL Angwaring openned the account for TFC in the 8th minute. However, Achal of CFC equalised in the 24th minute of the match.

Ahongkhiya of CFC took another lead in the 26th minute. DY Nohri of TFC again restored parity in the 40th minute of the match. Anagwarhing was able to score his second goals in the 65th minute. Rd John further extended the lead in the 70th minute of the match to make it 4-2 at the end.