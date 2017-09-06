Chandel I-Div League TFC beat LDLFC, CFC draw with CYC

IMPHAL, Sep 5:Tampi Football Club (TFC) beat Little Drop Life Football Club (LDLFC) today in the 5th league match of Chandel District First Division Football League at Maha Union Higher Secondary School gound.

TFC dumped LDLFC 3-1with goals coming from Rd John, Nl Angwaring and Motilal.

Rd John of TFC opened the account in the 3rd minute of the match. LDLFC however managed to equalise with Diarson Kom finding the net in the 20th minute. Lemon break was taken with honours evenly split.

After the breather, TFC put more purpose in the game and off one good move Nl Angwaring managed to beat the custodian of LDLFC in the 48th min to go one up.

The offensive continued and ten minutes after the second goal of TFC, Motilal was bang on target when he slotted home the ball in the 58th minute to help his team, TFC romp to a comfortable 3-1 win.

WS Reganson of LDLFC was yellow carded for unsporting behaviour in the 57th minute.

The second match of the day between Chumbang Football Club (CFC) and Chingnukhu Youth Club (CYC) ended in a draw but saw a lot of drama with a number of players pulled up by the referee for unsporting behaviour.

The first half of the match ended goalless.

In the second half, Ng Angkhesh Anal of CYC managed to put the ball past the hands of the custodian of CFC and help his team take the lead in the 63rd minute of the match.

Stung by the goal, CYC put in more men in the attack and their offensive style paid dividends when PR Suring Chothey outran a couple of defenders and slotted home the ball in the 68th minute.

With the two teams evenly matched, the game saw some heated confrontations between the players and P Thanglianmu and TS Barlal of CYC were yellow carded in the 60th min and during additional time respectively while M Henry Chothey of CFC received the yellow card in the 78th minute.

New Wangparel Football Club will face Chumbang Football Club in the 7th league match on Sep 7 at 1.30 pm while Chandel Christian Youth Club will take on Chingnukhu Youth Club at 3.10 pm in the 8th league match the same day.