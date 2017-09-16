Chandel Division I League Chumbang, Tampi enjoy comprehensive victories

Chandel, Sep 15: Chumbang Football Club (CFC) achieved a comprehensive victory over Little Drop Life Football Club (LDLFC) by 3-0 in the 11th match while Tampi Football Club thrashed Chandel Cristian Youth Club (CCYC) by 13-1 in the 12th match of the Chandel District First Division Football League 2017 at the Maha Union Higher Secondary School Chandel ground today.

In the match between CFC and LDLFC, PR Singrim (40′, 53′) scored a brace while Kh Koningpar added one to make it 3 for CFC. Elvi Amilar (30′) scored the only goal for LDLFC.

Elvi Amilar was booked a yellow card in the 30th minute of the match.

The second match was a disaster for CCYC while TFC stole the spotlight completely. RD John led the attack for the winning team with four goals in the 6th, 27th, 55th and 77th minutes of the game, NL Darthingthang scored three at 57th, 65th and 79th minutes and HT Bengam added two goals at 20th and 68th minutes. SNG Nikarlon (22′), NL Thumtha (42′), NL Darthingthang (57′) and HL Amring (77′) scored a goal each.

LH Ruwangningam scored the solitary goal for CCYC. Meanwhile, his teammate KL Walcham was booked a yellow card in the 31st minute.

In the next matches on September 16, Chingkhu Youth Club will take on New Wangprel Football Club at 2:30pm.