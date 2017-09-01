Chandel First Division Football League CFC and NWFC trounce opponents in opening matches

Imphal, Aug 31: The Chan-del District First Division Football League, organised by the DSA Chandel, commenced today at the Maha Union Higher Secondary School with six teams vying for the championship.

In the opening matches of the league, Chumbang Football Club (CFC) thrashed Chandel Christian Youth Club (CCYC) by 8-1 while New Wangprel Football Club (NWFC) also routed Little Drop Light Football Club by 7-0.

PL Maring (23′, 43′, 60′, 61′, 74′) of CFC created a nightmare for the CCYC defence and goalie by netting five goals. His teammates PR Sungrin (18′), PR Rulthou (33′) and M Henry (80′) chipped with a goal each. HT Rolingam (52′) scored the only goal for CCYC.

In the second match, it was Parpa Lungam of New Wangprel who created havoc for the losing team’s defence. He scored five goals in the 20th, 26th, 28th, 30th and 61st minutes of the game. Marim Kamson (50′) and Parpa Ranger (53′) added a goal each to take the total tally to 7.

Matches on Sep 2

2:30pm: Chingkhu Youth Club vs Tamphi Football Club

3:10pm: NWFC vs CCYC