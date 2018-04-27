Chandel reels under diarrhoea outbreak

Our Correspondent

CHANDEL, Apr 26: With diarrhoea spreading in Chandel district Hqs, the number of patients brought from various parts of the district to Chandel District Hospital emergency ward within the last two days has climbed exponentially and most of the Hospital’s wards are now being filled with patients suffering from diarrhoea.

Speaking to media persons, a doctor of Chandel District Hospital stated that most of the patients brought to the hospital are suffering from diarrhoea and added that people suffering from Typhoid were also detected around a week back and the number is gradually increasing.

Expressing suspicion that the epidemic may be due to contaminated water, the doctor appealed to the people of Chandel to maintain hygienic living conditions and refrain from polluting water bodies, taking stock of the rising number of diarrhoea cases.

The doctor also appealed to the authority concerned to take up necessary measures to contain/eliminate the spread of the epidemic.

Speaking to media persons, social activist Betol Anal said that he himself was brought to the District Hospital due to bouts of diarrhoea and after seeing the large number of patients, he spoke with one of the doctors and learned that most of the patients show tell tale signs of diarrhoea as well as Typhoid.

Betol explained that Chandel experienced flood (and resulting landslides) in 2015 and till date, the people have mostly been unable to get clean drinking water.

Even Chakpi river is not clean till date, the activist added.

Taking stock of the suspicion that the epidemic may be caused by contaminated water, Betol urged the PHED as well as the authorities concerned to take up necessary steps at the earliest. Most of the patients brought to the District Hospital are poor people and the hospital is now facing accommodation problems, he said and appealed to the authorities concerned to look into the matter as well. On the other hand, Betol claimed that the lone Water Supply Scheme of Chandel has also been lying defunct for the last two years and eight months. When the Departments concerned were approached, they reasoned that there was no fund but as the people cannot live without water, they have been forced to purchase drinking water (whose source/freshness is not known) at the rate of Rs 130 per 500 litres, Betol said.