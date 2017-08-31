Chandel Super League Hnahrinkhu and United Lamkang triumphant

Imphal, Aug 30: Hnahrin-khu Youth Club defeated SIRTI Football Club 2-1 and United Lamkang also beat Liwa Sarai Youth Club by the same scoreline in the DSA Chandel Super Division Football Tournament 2017 at Maha Union Higher Secondary School ground today.

SR Banny of Hnahrinkhu Youth Club scored the first goal at 18th min but soon Lenpa Jou of SIRTI netted an equaliser at 31st min.

TS Warkham scored the winning goal for Hnahrinkhu Youth Club at the 45th min.

The second match between United Lamkang and Liwa Sarai Youth Club was equally interesting. R Michael of Liwa Sarai started the attack scoring the first goal at 54th min. However, JV Wangpaul of United Lam-kang scored at 58th min to equalise the score. Then Wangpaul scored his second goal at 71st min to wrap up the match 2-1 for Lamkang.

On Sep 1, Liwa Sarai Youth Club will face Liwa Changning Club at 1:40pm while SIRTI will clash with Riverland Club at 3:30pm.