Chandel super league ULFC drub LYCC

IMPHAL, Sep 4: KDC and HYC played out a thrilling 1-1 draw while ULFC drubbed LLYC today in the ongoing DSA Chandel Super Division football tournament at Maha Union Higher Secondary School ground, Chandel.

The first match between KDC and HYC was a see-saw affair right from the first whistle. Sr Danny of HYC drew the first blood in the 16th minute. Denying full points, KDC made frenetic efforts to restore parity and their efforts yielded as R Darshing found the equaliser in the 47th minute.

In the second encounter, ULFC notched an overwhelming 5-0 victory over Lambung YCC. Renghon did the star turn for ULFC as he netted a record four goals while Bungthot contributed one in the team’s comfortable victory.