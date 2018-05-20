Changing Perspectives

Preety Nongmaithem

Selfie, yes that’s right!

With the emergence of smart phones,

One can capture all the moments.

With front camera inbuilt,

One can take their own image with ease.

Yes, we are living in a selfie world!

With eyes focussed on ourselves,

We tend to become selfish, doubtful, overly emotional & jittery.

It’s time to turn the camera lens towards others.

That’s when one starts to see things clearer.

That’s when one starts putting others before self.

That’s when one starts becoming productive.

That’s when one starts becoming more caring, loving & thoughtful towards people.