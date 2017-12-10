Chanura Microfin Manipur felicitates PK Khuman

IMPHAL, Dec 9: The Chanura Microfin Manipur felicitated PK Khuman who participated in the Boulder Microfinance Training Programme held in Turin, Italy in a ceremony held at the Lamyanba Shanglen, Palace Compound today.

The ceremony was graced by Dr Ch Jamini, ex-chairperson, Manipur State Commission for Women as the chief guest, N Harimati, chairperson, Chanura Microfin Manipur as the president and Kh Yaiskul, retired general manager, Manipur Rural Bank, P Yaima, secretary, Rural Agricultural & Industrial Development Centre, W Bimolata, head of documentation, Research and Reporting, BOSCONET, India and P Memmi, founder member, Chanura Miocrofin Manipur as the guests of honour.

Speaking as the chief guest, Ch Jamini commended Chanura Microfin for organising the ceremony and said that the participation of PK Khuman in an international training programme for three months where 53 nations took part is a matter of pride for a place like Manipur, which is financially underprivileged and where unemployment is high.